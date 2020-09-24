LISTEN: Trump Launches Into Rant About Mail Voting When Asked About His Refusal to Commit to Transfer of Power

One day after refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power — remarks which drew widespread condemnation even from members of his own party — President Donald Trump is still unwilling to walk those comments back.

Appearing on Fox News Radio Thursday, the president was asked by host Brian Kilmeade about his comments.

“Many think you are saying, if you do lose, you’ll never, ever leave,” Kilmeade said. “That’s not what you’re saying. We just spoke to Lindsey Graham. He said, ‘We have every reason to contend anything that might be controversial.’ And I’ll paraphrase — he said if it gets to the Supreme Court, and they decide Joe Biden won, Joe Biden won. Do you agree with that?”

“That I would agree with, but I think we have a long way before we get there,” Trump said.

The president said nothing more about his transfer of power remarks, and went on to rant about mail voting.

“It’s a terrible thing that’s going on with these ballots,” Trump said. “Who’s sending them? Where are they sending them? Where are they going? What areas are they going to? What areas are they not going to?”

Kilmeade tried to double back to the president not committing to a peaceful transfer of power.

“People get concerned about a constitutional crisis,” Kilmeade said.

Trump responded by referencing comments made by Hillary Clinton — who said that Biden should not concede the election under any circumstances.

“It’s OK for her to say that,” Trump complained. “But if I say ‘I want the ballots to be fair,’ they make a big deal out of it. It’s not right. It’s such a double standard.”

