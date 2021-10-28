Maggie Haberman Hits WSJ For Printing Trump Lies: Trump Has Always ‘Used News Processes Against News Outlets’

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman criticized the Wall Street Journal on Thursday for printing a letter from former President Donald Trump that pushed false claims of a rigged election — many of which have been debunked by the Wall Street Journal.

The letter to the editor, sent from Palm Beach and published in full by the Journal, came in at nearly 600 words.

“[The] election was rigged, which you, unfortunately, still haven’t figured out,” Trump wrote, before listing a series of claims in support of the conspiracy theory, none of which were corrected by the Journal.

“He found a way to platform himself,” Haberman said on CNN’s New Day. “I mean, he’s off Twitter. He is not on most news programs. With the exception of a couple on Fox, he has generally been relegated to things like OANN and so forth. And so he found a way, by writing a letter to the editor, to get it into the public.”

CNN anchor John Berman noted that many of the false claims included in the letter have been debunked by Journal reporters.

Haberman concurred: “These are claims that The Wall Street Journal’s reporters — and they’re very, very good reporters in that newsroom — have fact-checked and have talked about the fact that they’re not true. And yet here they are just being run in a way that if an average reader wrote in, they couldn’t get this stuff in, most likely.

“But Trump is very able and always has been to use news processes against news outlets, and that’s what he’s doing here,” she added.

Haberman, who is perhaps the most insightful Trump-chronicler in the country, noted that the letter pushing rigged election claims almost one year after the election fits into a deliberate strategy of repetition.

“One of his methods is repetition,” she said. “And he knows he’s doing it. He will say the same thing over and over and over and over again because he knows that at a certain point it does sink in. And yes, there is a desire to treat him as if he literally has no idea what he’s doing. He actually often on this stuff does know what he’s doing.”

