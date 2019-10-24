Televangelist Pat Robertson harshly criticized President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Syria, comparing it to the appeasement of Nazi Germany and predicting war because of the president’s actions.

Robertson went so far as to compare Trump leaving Kurdish allies to an invasion from Turkey to Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Adolf Hitler.

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” Robertson said on The 700 Club Thursday. “In 1938, the British prime minister, after getting promises from Hitler comes back and says, ‘there is peace in our time.’ … He was then re-elected to the prime ministership of England.”

“The Kurds have the best army to defend freedom in the Middle East, and we have allowed it to be disbanded just like what happened in Czechoslovakia, exactly the same thing,” he continued.

Robertson went on to say this might mean a short-term victory for Trump in the 2020 election, but ominously predicted the world will likely plunge into another World War because of Trump’s actions in Syria.

“History will repeat itself. Chamberlain went on to a victory in the election,” Robertson noted. “In 1 year, Germany invaded Poland and World War II was underway. The Kurds, we have abandoned them. They are being slaughtered by the Turks and we have given a major port of Syria, and I promise you as I’m sitting here right now, Russia is going to come against us, Turkey is going to come against us, China is going to come against us, North Korea is going to come against us.”

“We’ve already had surrendered territory to a wicked dictator and have given over the best army in the Middle East and it’s been disbanded,” Robertson said.

Watch above, via The 700 Club. H/T to Jim Acosta.

