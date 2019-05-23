Democratic 2020 contender Pete Buttigieg went up to the brink of calling Donald Trump a racist on Thursday as he talked about the president’s incendiary track record on racial matters.

Speaking with the Washington Post’s Robert Costa on Thursday, the South Bend, IN mayor was — at one point in the conversation — asked “is President Trump racist?”

“If you do racist things, and say racist things, the question of whether that makes you a racist is almost academic,” Buttigieg replied. “The problem with the president is that he does and says racist things and gives cover to other racists.”

Buttigieg went on to say it’s “not an accident” hate crimes have become more frequent in areas where Trump campaigned, which speaks to the “conduct” of the race he ran.

Watch above, via the Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com