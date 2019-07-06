CNN host S.E. Cupp says President Donald Trump has “hijacked patriotism” to serve his own political purposes.

“Trump has hijacked patriotism and I’m not here for it,” Cupp said on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday, speaking about the aftermath of Trump’s speech on Fourth of July and the president’s invocations of patriotism.

“When the president of the United States turns our democratic ideals on their head, ideals like a free press and free and fair elections, undermining them just to make himself look better, making us doubt our very best assets, he doesn’t want you to love America, he wants you to love him,” Cupp said.

“When the president of the United States demands abject, unwavering loyalty of members of Congress, people who pledged an oath to uphold the Constitution, not whatever he says, people who were elected to represent us, not him,” she continued. “When he weaponizes that loyalty, he’s saying above all else, even above America herself, you have to love me.”

“He can imagine he’s somehow responsible for our greatness,” Cupp said. “He has nothing to do with making America great and he has nothing to do with why we’re the best damned country on the planet.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com