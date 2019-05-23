House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is concerned for President Donald Trump’s well-being, saying “I pray for the president” and hopes for his family or administration stages an “intervention.” These comments came Thursday morning at a weekly press conference.

Pelosi (D-CA) seemed to say she believed Trump is not well, saying “I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country,” she said.

Pelosi delivered her comments at her weekly address after Trump blew up a planned meeting on infrastructure to go after congressional Democrats over continued investigations following special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Trump had said he canceled the meeting after he was upset by Pelosi’s comments about a “cover-up.”

Despite her comments, Pelosi steadfastly refused to call for impeachment proceedings against the president, though has noted the president has possibly committed “impeachable offenses.”

“I’m concerned about his well-being,” Pelosi said. “And I’m concerned about the well-being of the United States of America.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com