Fox News’ The Five went in on MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell for reporting, and later retracting, a thinly-sourced story on President Donald Trump and Russia.

All of the panelists criticized O’Donnell’s decision to run with the story, that had one anonymous source and was not verified by NBC News.

“I don’t think people need to watch his show tonight. He has already shown he doesn’t care about giving accurate information. I say this on Twitter too: If you have to write ‘Big if true’ on something you are re-tweeting: don’t tweet it!” Dana Perino said.

“Now what happens? Now President Trump can turn around and say ‘here they go again. I told you.’ They are proving his point over and over again,” she continued.

Greg Gutfeld joked that MSNBC should be more “leery of any Russian bombshell story.”

“Maybe he got pranked,” Gutfeld said. “The single source could have been Trump on the phone saying ‘yes, it was Russian oligarchs. Trust me on this, Larry, trust me!'”

Juan Williams also lamented the decision to run with the story as proof of how social media is cheapening journalism.

“It seems we have gone away from gatekeepers in journalism,” Williams said. “Social media is like who has it first? Who can just make an outrageous statement that gets lots of clicks? This was an outrageous statement by his own admission. He really didn’t have the story.”

“It’s bad journalism. In this era with the Internet dominating everything, this is the way we are going. People don’t seem to understand, this is a mistake. It’s not good,” he continued.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com