Rep. Mark Pocan lambasted President Donald Trump for his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting the call may be tantamount to treason.

Pocan, a Democrat from Wisconsin, responded to Trump’s tweet revealing he spoke to Putin about the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia. In the tweet, Trump derided the investigation as a “Hoax.”

“Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia,” Trump wrote. “As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

“We discussed Trade, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, Nuclear Arms Control and even the “Russian Hoax.” Very productive talk!” he added.

Pocan fired back in a tweet: “Of course you had a very good conversation with Vladimir Putin – you referred to foreign interference in our election as the ‘Russian Hoax.'”

“Some might say that is treason,” Pocan added.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders first told reporters on Friday that Trump spoke with Putin on the phone for “over an hour,” primarily about the clashes in Venezuela. Sanders said the Mueller investigation was discussed “very briefly.”

Sanders did not say whether Trump spoke to Putin about Russian interference in the 2016 election, which the Mueller report found was “sweeping and systematic.”

