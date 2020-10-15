President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as having “a lot of mental problems” while fielding questions on stalled negotiations over a coronavirus stimulus relief bill.

In an interview with Fox Business’ Stuart Varney, Trump was asked about his recent remarks on the stimulus offers proposed to Congress, which led him to claim that “China will pay us back in one form or another.”

Trump then pivoted to Pelosi and said she “doesn’t want to give anything. She thinks it helps her with the election and I don’t think so. I think it hurts her with the election, because everyone knows she is holding it up. We’re not holding it up. She is holding it up.”

Varney declined to note that it was Trump who announced on Twitter that he was stopping fiscal negotiations with Congress until the 2020 election was over. Instead, he asked the president, “would you pick up the phone to call Speaker Pelosi?”

“Sure I would. But I know my people. I know life. She’s got a lot of problems, she’s got a lot of mental problems and it’s going to be very hard to do anything with her,” Trump responded.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

