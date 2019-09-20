President Donald Trump, on Friday, railed against the whistleblower drama which currently has Washington buzzing.

In an Oval Office pool spray, the president dismissed the controversy as a “ridiculous story” and “political hack job” driven by a “partisan whistleblower.”

“It’s a partisan whistleblower,” Trump said. “They shouldn’t even have information.”

Moments later, however, the president admitted: “I do not know the identity of the whistleblower. I hear it’s a partisan person.”

Trump commented on reporting Thursday night which revealed that the whistleblower’s complaint centers on Ukraine. Previously, it had been reported that the whistleblower claimed Trump made a troubling pledge of some sort to a world leader.

“It doesn’t matter what I discussed,” Trump said of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — when asked if he’d discussed Joe Biden.

Thursday night on CNN, the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, admitted that he’d asked Ukrainian leaders to investigate the former vice president.

“Somebody ought to look into Joe Biden’s statement,” Trump said. “It was disgraceful where he talked about billions of dollars that he is not giving to a certain country unless a certain prosecutor is taken off the case.”

The president went on to claim that his conversation with Zelensky was above board.

“I can say it was a totally appropriate conversation,” Trump said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

