President Donald Trump joked at his rally tonight about staying on for an “extra term” and followed up by teasing the media over the comment.

He met with the head of FIFA today and, as he did at the White House earlier today, touted the U.S. hosting the World Cup in 2026, joking he may have to stay on another term so he can still be president when it happens.

At the rally tonight, Trump gestured to the members of the press in the back and said, “Oh, they’re going crazy. They’re going crazy. Tomorrow, you’re going to see headlines, ‘Trump wants an extra term. I told you. I told you.’ ‘He wants an extra term, ladies and gentlemen. We told you. We told you he’s a dictator! We told you.'”

Trump added, “No, no, I’m only kidding.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

