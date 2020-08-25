Trump Lavishes Praise on CNN For Covering RNC: ‘That Was Really Good For CNN’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised CNN for consistently airing the Republican National Convention — after Republicans widely fired at Fox News for doing the opposite.

“Very appreciative that @CNN covered the vast majority of the Republican Convention last night. That was really good for CNN, while at the same time being good for our Country,” he tweeted. “Thank you!”

Very appreciative that @CNN covered the vast majority of the Republican Convention last night. That was really good for CNN, while at the same time being good for our Country. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

Fox News came under fire from conservatives after declining to air parts of the RNC on Monday, opting instead to show commentary from the network’s own hosts and guests.

Republicans complained that they were unable to watch the convention in full on the network and had to frantically surf between channels to hear all the speeches.

“Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable,” declared Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale on Twitter, tagging Fox News in the post.

Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020

Biggest loser of night 1 of the RNC was Fox News. Are they *trying* to drive viewers to @OANN by not actually airing half of it and muting the speeches while pundits talk out their ass about the convention? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 25, 2020

Fox News is barely showing the RNC convention. Love the network, but this is despicable. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 25, 2020

The only way Fox News gets the message is if people stop watching. Until that point, it falls on deaf, Paul Ryan, flappy ears — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) August 25, 2020

Incredible that Fox has Karl Rove opining instead of airing the RNC. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 25, 2020

Fox has cut away from most of the speeches and cut or talked over all of the gauzy videos. Meanwhile, MSNBC and CNN carrying it live.

Meanwhile, Tucker just said Fox is the only one that will be carrying the convention and not to trust MSNBC and CNN. https://t.co/eimGmsGne1 — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 25, 2020

You had ONE job, Fox News! You think I want to hear from talking heads you have on all the time interrupting the convention?! #RepublicanNationalConvention — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) August 25, 2020

