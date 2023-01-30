Former President Donald Trump appears to be having a “normal,” as the kids say, evidenced by a string of bizarre rants on social media.

Earlier Monday morning, Trump rhetorically asked if readers now understood why he trusted Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence officers. And if that wasn’t weird enough for the aspiring Commander in Chief, he then followed with a favorable comparison to “great gangster” Al Capone.

Trump used the odd juxtaposition in the context of providing another example in his nearly non-stop victimization rant. He believes that every investigation and inquiry into his behavior is a result of the targeting and weaponized law enforcement effort designed to bring him down.

As a result, he believes he has “more lawyers working for [him] on this Corrupt Law Enforcement induced Bull…. than any human being in the history of our Country, including even the late great gangster, Alphonse Capone!”

Read Trump’s full statement below:

Because of the Weaponization, Targeting, and Unprecedented Harassment, I believe that I have more lawyers working for me on this Corrupt Law Enforcement induced Bull…. than any human being in the history of our Country, including even the late great gangster, Alphonse Capone! This is all being done for POLITICAL REASONS in that I am leading everybody, Republicans & Democrats, by big numbers in the Polls. The Disinformation Specialists are at it again, full time. The Fake News is their TOOL!

Al Capone has long been a part of American pop culture and was the subject of the 80’s Kevin Costner vehicle The Untouchables. Of course, Capone seemed to be comfortable working outside of the law but was eventually taken down over tax evasion. So, there’s that.

