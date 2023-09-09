Trump Says He Gave Real Estate Advice to Kim Jong-Un: ‘You Could Have the Most Beautiful Condos’ and ‘Become Rich as Hell’

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that he gave North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un real estate advice as president and encouraged the foreign leader to build “the most beautiful condos” on North Korea’s “most beautiful shoreline.”

During a campaign rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, Trump asked the audience, “You remember little rocket man?”

He continued:

I went over there, you remember that? It was a very historic moment. Went over there and I said to Kim Jong-Un, you know being a real estate guy it’s just sort of natural, I said, “You have the most beautiful shoreline. Think of it, you’re between China, Russia, and South Korea. Look at the beautiful shore, you could have the most beautiful condos that you’ve ever seen and become rich as hell. You don’t have to live like you’re living.”

Trump concluded, “But he’s a tough guy, he’s a smart guy, and he just loves collecting nuclear weapons. That’s what he does. He collects nuclear weapons and we got along incredibly well.”

During the same campaign rally, Trump attacked his Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis, who he accused of having “sided with the communists in China,” and cited the “great philosopher” Yogi Bear.

Watch above via Newsmax.

