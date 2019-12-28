Trump Says New York Officials Investigating Him ‘Makes Me Hate’ NY: ‘Cuomo Has Lost Control’

President Donald Trump lashed out at both the city and the state of New York Saturday, saying investigations into his tax returns and finances “makes me hate them.”

“So sad to see that New York City and State are falling apart. All they want to do is investigate to make me hate them even more than I should. Governor [Andrew] Cuomo has lost control, and lost his mind. Very bad for the homeless and all!” Trump said Saturday afternoon.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York State Attorney General Letitia James are currently pursing Trump’s tax returns and financial records. Trump has suffered a number of legal setbacks in his attempts to shield his finances from state officials.

James’ office also recently ordered Trump’s children – Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric – to undergo mandatory charity training in a settlement related to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation, which also ordered the president to pay a $2 million settlement.

Trump declared residency in the state of Florida earlier this year, which Democratic Gov. Cuomo argued was an attempt to avoid disclosing his taxes to the state of New York.

“When you filed your taxes, you were a New York resident. If you defrauded the state, you defrauded it when you were a New York state resident. Just because you move out does not mean you are not liable for what you say in those taxes,” Cuomo told MSNBC in November.

