A federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump must end his attempts to keep his tax returns secret and hand them over to the district attorney of Manhattan.

Judge Victor Marrero ruled on Monday that Trump cannot stop his accounting firm from complying with a subpoena requiring them to turn over 8 years’ worth of tax documents over to District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Trump has resisted the public disclosure of his tax information throughout his political life, and the president’s legal team has filed an appeal to the 2nd circuit.

Marrero’s ruling states Trump pursued a presidential shield from the judicial process that he described as “virtually limitless.”

“This court cannot endorse such a categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity,” said Marrero. “The expansive notion of constitutional immunity invoked here to shield the president from judicial process would constitute an overreach of executive power.”

It is possible that Trump’s tax returns will shed new light on his controversial business practices over the years, his hush money payments to multiple women during the 2016 campaign, and a number of other related matters.

UPDATE – 10:37 a.m. ET: Trump seems to be tweeting about this development.

The Radical Left Democrats have failed on all fronts, so now they are pushing local New York City and State Democrat prosecutors to go get President Trump. A thing like this has never happened to any President before. Not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

