During a speech today on energy and manufacturing, President Donald Trump briefly riffed on the Academy Awards’ low ratings.

Trump was speaking at the Shell cracker plant in Pennsylvania and, after a dig at the “fake news,” remarked, “That’s a lot of people back there for like 11:00 speeches. That’s a lot of people.”

“It’s like the Academy Awards during the day,” Trump added.

Or, at least, “it used to be.”

The president continued:

“You know, the Academy Awards is on hard times now, you know that. Nobody wants to watch it. You know why? Because they started taking us on, everyone got tired of it. It’s amazing. That used to be second after the Super Bowl. And then all of a sudden now it’s just another show, because people got tired of people getting up and making fools of themselves and disrespecting the people in this room and the people that won the election in 2016.”

The 2018 Oscar ratings were significantly down from the previous year, hitting an all-time low — something Trump took a swipe at — and while this year’s host-less ceremony did better, it was the second-lowest-rated Academy Awards to date.

You can watch the excerpt from the president’s speech on energy and manufacturing above, via C-SPAN.

