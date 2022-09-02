Ex Trump Official Praises Biden for Making ‘Good Case’ for ‘MAGA’ Threats Against Democracy

Former Donald Trump administration official Gavin Smith offered some praise for President Joe Biden’s speech this week condemning “MAGA Republicans.”

Smith appeared on Friday’s New Day with co-host Brianna Keilar and the ex-Trump official said he agreed with Biden’s assertion that Trump and his more extremist followers present a “threat” to democracy.

Smith said:

I think the president had a few good points. First, he made a good case for the threats that continue to challenge our democracy today. You know, you see the former president parading around the nation cherry-picking candidates that will ultimately oversee and ultimately they’re going to have to certify elections. That’s a clear and present threat to our democracy today, and I think the president made a good case for that.

Smith did offer light criticism as well, arguing Biden shouldn’t have been so solely focused on his predecessor, a point Keilar pushed back on.

“I thought it was a little bit odd that the president used a rare 25-minute primetime address to talk about one thing, Donald Trump,” Smith said, arguing the president should have focused more on recent legislative victories.

Keilar pushed back on this multiple times, noting Smith himself helped “make MAGA what it is” and often speaks about the alleged dangers Trump poses to democracy.

“Who should be raising their voice about that if not the president?” Keilar asked.

Smith argued it “comes down to the voters,” but the president keeping the spotlight on Trump might not be the “right choice.”

Though Smith condemned “MAGA extremists” and echoed the president’s concerns, he appears to be all for “MAGA policies” as he argued non-Trump candidates like Nikki Haley could be successors to Trump’s policies without bringing the baggage the former president carries.

“Are we the Republican party or are we the Trumplican party?” Smith asked about the state of his and Trump’s party.

Watch above via CNN

