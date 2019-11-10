comScore

Trump Wants Republicans to Stop Using the ‘Bad But Not Impeachable’ Defense: The Call Was ‘PERFECT’

By Josh FeldmanNov 10th, 2019, 3:11 pm

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some Republicans have started defending President Donald Trump on the impeachment issue by gravitating towards the “bad but not impeachable” argument. A GOP congressman said this morning, for example, his call with the president of Ukraine was “inappropriate” but not impeachable.

But the president is clearly frustrated and would like Republicans to stop criticizing his “PERFECT” call, even for the purposes of ultimately defending him.

Trump tweeted this afternoon, “The call to the Ukrainian President was PERFECT. Read the Transcript! There was NOTHING said that was in any way wrong. Republicans, don’t be led into the fools trap of saying it was not perfect, but is not impeachable. No, it is much stronger than that. NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG!”

Late last month the president encouraged Republicans to “go with Substance” instead of mostly focusing on the process:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: