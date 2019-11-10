Republican Congressman Mac Thornberry said on ABC’s This Week this morning that while President Donald Trump’s Ukraine call was “inappropriate,” he doesn’t find it impeachable.

Martha Raddatz asked Thornberry about the GOP strategy on the substance as opposed to the process.

Thornberry said the Democrats have engaged in a “one-sided, partisan” impeachment inquiry that will leave “intense skepticism about whatever they come up with.”

“Congressman, you’re again talking about process,” Raddatz responded. “The process. I asked you about substance. How do you fend against the substance?”

Thornberry conceded that “it is inappropriate for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival,” but went on to say it’s not impeachable:

“You know, you all always want to say substance, not process. There’s a reason we let murderers and robbers and rapists go free when their due process rights have been violated. We believe the integrity of the system, the integrity of the constitution, the integrity of the processes under our legal system, is more important than the outcome of one particular case.”

One issue Thornberry argued is relevant is that “there’s not really anything that the president said in that phone call that’s different than he says in public all the time.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]