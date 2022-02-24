In a development that was equal parts predictable and absurd, former President Donald Trump claimed that the Russian invasion into Ukraine is happening because of the “rigged election.”

Trump’s solipsistic assessment on what looks to be the most significant international conflict in Europe in decades came during a Wednesday phone call into The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.

To get a sense of the editorial direction of this hour of programming, host Laura Ingraham had just called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “pathetic” for directly addressing the Russian people on the eve of his nation being invaded by Russian troops. Really. She said that.

Ingraham noted to her guest, “A month ago or three weeks ago, all the so-called experts said that Putin would just be content with staying in the separatist regions. But given what’s unfolding, sadly with weakness in the United States, they just decided to go for it. It looks like they are going for it,”

“Where does that leave the NATO alliance?” she asked.

“He sees the weakness and stupidity of this administration. As an American, I am angry and saddened,” Trump replied. “It happened because of a rigged election.”

Mediaite has emailed Vladimir Putin to confirm Trump’s assessment but has not yet heard back. We will update if and when the Russian president replies.

The conversation took a tone that is all too familiar on Fox News of late, which painted the current sitting president of the United States as weak while giving cover to authoritarian strongman Putin for taking advantage of a bitterly divided United States. Some have argued that the divided nation has been fostered by irresponsible cable news, particularly Fox News.

