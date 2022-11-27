ADL CEO Declares Trump May Be Running ‘Most Unapologetic White Nationalist’ Campaign He’s ‘Ever Seen’ After Kanye/Fuentes Meeting

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt declared Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign may already be historically significant.

Speaking with CNN’s Sara Sidner on Saturday, Greenblatt reacted to the former president’s recent meeting with Kanye West and vocal white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West, now going by Ye, claimed he asked Trump to be his vice president in 2024 and said he praised Fuentes. Trump said he does not know Fuentes and only expected Ye for the “uneventful” dinner.

Greenblatt called Trump’s meeting especially offensive in the wake of tragedies like the Colorado shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub. He declared Trump’s campaign for the presidency potentially the most “unapologetic white nationalist” campaign ever seen by his organization

“For Donald Trump to dine with notorious white supremacists and unrepentant bigots, I think at a minimum, Sarah, it’s clarifying. He is trying to make America hate again and running arguably the most unapologetic white nationalist presidential campaign we’ve ever seen,” he said.

Snider noted Trump’s defense of the meeting and asked whether Trump being ignorant of the racist ideologies of Fuentes is an excuse for the meeting.

“It makes no difference. It’s demonstrably unpresidential when you can’t demonstrate a basic knowledge of people in public life,” he said, going on to refer to both Ye and Fuentes as “bottom of the barrel.”

Trump’s meeting with Ye and Fuentes has been condemned by numerous critics. President Joe Biden offered a blunt response when asked about Trump’s dinner.

“You don’t want to know what I think,” he said.

In statements about the meeting, Trump said he only expected to meet with Ye and said he didn’t know Fuentes or other unexpected guests. The former president claimed Ye was in part seeking business advice from him. Fuentes confirmed in his own statement about the dinner that he did speak with his “hero” Trump.

Watch above via CNN

