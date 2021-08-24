Afghanistan Coverage Powers Fox News to No. 1 in Weekly Primetime Ratings — Network Tops All Broadcast and Cable Rivals in Rare Feat

The Afghanistan story has generated great interest among news viewers. And this week in primetime, more of them turned to Fox News than any other network in all of broadcast or cable.

According to data from Nielsen, Fox News averaged a whopping 2.98 million overall viewers between the primetime hours of 8:00-11:00 p.m. That figure towered over Fox’s main competitors MSNBC and CNN — which logged 1.24 million and 960,000 respectively.

But more eye-opening than the regular dominance over cable rivals is the fact that Fox News was No. 1 across the entire dial — topping even the major broadcast networks. NBC brought in 2.68 million, CBS followed behind with 2.49 million and ABC finished with 2.37 million. This marked the first time since September 2020 that Fox ended the week at the top of the charts in all of primetime television.

The MVP, without question, was Sean Hannity. Thanks in large part to a Tuesday night interview with former President Donald Trump, the 9 p.m. host finished No. 1 for the week in both total audience, and the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic with 3.7 million viewers in the former category and 669,000 in the latter. The usual ratings kingpin, Tucker Carlson, posted strong numbers in his own right — clocking in just behind Hannity with 3.6 million viewers overall and 654,000 in the demo.

