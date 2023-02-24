Ainsley Earhardt Breaks Up Doocy and Kilmeade Sparring Over Foreign Policy Because ‘We Have to Get to Brad Paisley

Guys. Things got a bit heated on the curvy couch Friday morning as Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade sparred over China’s 12-point peace plan that seemed designed to be an offramp for Russia to get out of Ukraine.

Fortunately, Ainsley Earhardt stepped in by citing the urgent need to report on country music star Brad Paisley to keep things peaceful on the set of Fox & Friends.

Doocy, always the optimist, took the position that this might be a start to the end of the brutal war started by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. On the other hand, Kilmeade was far more skeptical and maintained his long-standing position that nothing short of Russia’s complete withdrawal from Ukraine would suffice.

Kilmeade said, “how could you have peace when an aggressor nation has already taken and killed and tried to wipe you out? So this is why China should not be praised. This is…any clear-thinking person knows this is not a real list.”

“Brian, it’s my opinion. It would be a great thing if it happened,” Doocy replied.

“If what happened, peace?” Kilmeade pushed back. After Doocy agreed, an exasperated Kilmeade added, “Because you are rewarding a country that ate another country.”

“Just think about the dynamics between Russia and China right now,” Doocy explained. “Russia is trying to get lethal aid from China. China is there their benefactor, essentially. They are the superpower in it if China said hey, Putin, look at this St. This is our list. Let’s follow this stuff. Let’s end this.”

And so it went until Earhardt stepped in. “Guys, we have some great stories we need to get to. We need to talk about Brad Paisley,” she said. “I agree with both of you. I see your points; I think America does; if Russia can listen to China, no nuclear weapons, great for us.

Earhard then pivoted to a new song released by Brad Paisley that features the Ukrainian President because what the country music industry has been sorely missing is…Volodymyr Zelensky.

Doocy and Kilmeade have worked with one another for years now, and their collegial nature has apparently transcended to a familial one, one that gives space to disagree with one another with the safety that you will still be very close after. It’s one of the dynamics that makes Fox & Friends the top-rated cable news morning show for 100 straight weeks.

Watch above via Fox News.

