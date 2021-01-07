Ainsley Earhardt Hopes Trump Can Forgive Mike Pence for Not Overturning the Election For Him

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt hoped that President Donald Trump would forgive Vice President Mike Pence for deciding not to overturn the election by rejecting the certified electoral votes.

Trump spent a significant amount of time this week attempting to pressure Pence into thwarting the Electoral College vote count, despite the fact that the vice president’s only role is to open certificates from each state and announce the winning slates.

Moments after Pence was forced to evacuate the Capitol amid the violent attack on Wednesday, Trump attacked the vice president in a tweet for lacking “the courage” to overturn the election.

The president’s actions and the incessant pressure he put on the vice president to do something entirely out of his control reportedly infuriated Pence, who had never been “as angry as he was today.”

“I hope that doesn’t taint their relationship,” Earhardt said after co-host Steve Doocy addressed calls from Trump supporters to have Pence arrested. “They have been such supporters of one another and been such a good team.”

Doocy guessed that the two would not be able to patch things up following the chaos, questioning how things could be “good” after Trump threw Pence “under the bus.”

“I hope the president will be able to forgive him,” she added. “Mike Pence is such a stellar individual. His walk with God is amazing. He’s a good man and both of them have done a lot to help the country and I hope they can move forward and move past this.”

She noted that Pence has stood by the president’s side throughout his time in the White House, predicting that Trump feels betrayed by someone he gifted power to.

Watch above, via Fox.

