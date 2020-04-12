Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live, calling into ‘Weekend Update’ as a President Donald Trump not really too concerned or involved in this whole coronavirus pandemic thing.

“Thank you so much for joining us, Mr. President. So, what’s the latest with the virus?” Update co-host Colin Jost asked.

“Well, I’m happy to report, Colin, that America is now number one in the world for Coronavirus,” Trump boasted. “Number one while I was president. #Americanumberone. #Notimportantwhy.”

“My approval rating is up, my TV ratings are through the roof, and every night at 7:00p.m. all of New York claps and cheers for the great job I’m doing,” Trump added.

“Yeah, I don’t know if that’s for you, man,” co-host Michael Che noted.

“You’re wrong, LeBron, you’re wrong,” Trump shot back.

“I’ll be honest, this virus, this Covfefe-19 is really a trip,” Trump said moments later.

“What exactly is your advice, because it seems to change every 24 hours?” Che asked.

“That’s a nasty question, you’re very nasty,” Baldwin’s Trump fired back, evoking the real Trump’s penchant for attacking people of color with that insult. “I’ve been consistent all along. I’ve always said it was a giant hoax, that we should take seriously, even though it was invented by the Democrats: Impeachment Part Two. So, everyone needs to wash their hands — or not.”

“I was wondering, where are you getting most of your advice for this?” Jost pressed.

“We have to listen to the experts on this one: Me, [Sean] Hannity, Jared Kushner, and Mike Lindell from MyPillow.”

When Jost pointed out that there president has now stopped using “Chinese virus” to describe the COVID-19 outbreak, Trump agreed.

“That’s right, Colin I had to tone down the ethnic slurs after I discovered that everything we need to survive the virus is made in China, OK?” Trump said. “Wanna hear some of the other names we workshopped?”

“Okay, we had Chinese flu,” Baldwin’s Trump explained. “Then, of course, Hong Kong Fluey. And then, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Symptoms or Wang Chung Lung and then there’s General Tso’s Revenge.”

“Stephen Miller came up with Yellow Fever, but that’s already a thing,” Trump said. “It’s when a white dude is horny for an Asian chick.”

“All right, well, it’s probably better, sir, that you backed off. Some people are saying that now you seem more presidential than you ever have,” Jost noted.

“Well, in times like this, we need to come together as one nation because no matter our differences, all Americans can agree on one thing,” Trump proclaimed, “Carole Baskins definitely fed her husband to those tigers.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

