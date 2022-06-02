‘An Impeachable Offense’: Fox News Contributor Slams Biden’s ‘Extreme’ Gun Control Speech

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway called President Joe Biden‘s speech on gun control “an impeachable offense” on Thursday evening.

The president addressed the country from the White House during remarks where he shared outrage over a spat of recent mass shootings across the country.

Biden also called for sweeping new measures to outlaw some rifles and high-capacity magazines, while also bolstering background checks and instituting nationwide red flag laws.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” he said. “And if we can’t ban assault weapons, we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.”

The president demanded safe gun storage laws and an end to laws that shield gunmakers from liability.

On Jesse Watters Primetime, Hemingway said Biden’s remarks were an “impeachable offense.”

“He showed that this was, for him, a partisan political approach,” the editor-in-chief of the Federalist said. “‘Do something’ is not a serious policy.”

Hemingway said the policy positions Biden laid out were “extremely troubling,” stating,

I think it’s comforting for simple-minded people to think that restricting the natural right to keep and bear arms would solve all of our problems, that destroying the Constitution would solve our problems. We have a natural right of self-defense and to guard against tyranny in the Second Amendment, this is something that makes us American. And Joe Biden showed that he does not respect the Constitution. He does not support this natural right. That really is an impeachable offense to talk this way against something so foundational to the country.

She added, “But it was also just really divisive and unhelpful for him, and I think, you know, he helped people see what really is at play here.”

Hemingway said “very little” of what Biden proposed would have prevented some of the recent mass shootings.

“This is a really extreme agenda,” she concluded. “And he is misguided if he thinks this is going to be a political winner for him. I know [Democrats] are desperate, but this is not going to sell well in this country.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com