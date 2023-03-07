Anderson Cooper Envisions Tucker Carlson ‘Wetting His Pants’ at the Capitol Riot

CNN’s Anderson Cooper offered a colorful take on Tucker Carlson’s attempt to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, when a group of Trump supporters tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Cooper suggested the Fox News host, who showed previously unaired surveillance footage taken at the Capitol on that day, would have soiled himself if he were present.

“Last night, Carlson called people who breached the Capitol ‘sightseers’ instead of insurrectionists,” Cooper told Michael Fanone, a former D.C. Metro police officer who was attacked, tased, and suffered a heart attack during the riot. “What do you make of what Carlson has done?”

“It’s not the language I would use,” replied Fanone, who proceeded to describe the violent assault on him.

“What Tucker Carlson forgot to talk about – like you said earlier – is the 140 officers like myself that were severely injured as a result of this violent insurrection and attack on our Capitol,” Fanone added.

Cooper responded by suggesting that had Carlson been among the rioters, he would have pissed himself:

I mean, the idea of Tucker Carlson being in that mob that day and not wetting his pants is hard to imagine. I mean, I find it hard to understand somebody who has never put himself in harm’s way in any capacity for anyone else or on reporting a story, and yet has the audacity to try to rewrite history. That’s what this is. It is an attempt to rewrite history on what is one of the most consequential, certainly one of the biggest events in American democracy and the biggest threats to American democracy.

On his show on Monday, Carlson repeated the falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged.

“The footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress,” he said of the riot, daring viewers not to believe what they had seen countless times. “Taken as a whole, the video record does not support the claim that Jan. 6 was an insurrection. In fact, it demolishes that claim.”

Watch above via CNN.

