Anderson Cooper went on a tear against President Donald Trump Tuesday night for his comments Monday at a rally that the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody.”

“It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. If they have other problems, that’s what it really affects, that’s it,” the president said in Ohio. “You know, in some states thousands of people, nobody young. Below the age of 18, like nobody. They have a strong immune system. Who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody, It’s an amazing thing.”

The coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 200,000 this week, and Cooper opened blasting the president for his comments in the past few days about that grim milestone.

After showing the clip from the president’s rally, he said the following:

“It affects elderly people. That’s it, he says. Among anyone else, it affects virtually nobody in his words. Virtually nobody. Actually, Mr. President, it has affected and sickened and killed people in every age group, from toddlers to the oldest Americans. We’ve seen college football players develop heart issues, children get strokes, we’ve seen people of all ages get sick. It certainly is deadlier to seniors, but anyone can get sick and anyone can pass it on to other people. But even if you believe that it only affects elderly people, as the president said, meaning it kills them, are elderly people now disposable in this society? Is that the country we now want to live in? If so, the president might want to look in the mirror or get on a scale, because he is elderly, and obesity is an underlying condition.”

Cooper went on to play the comments Trump made to Bob Woodward about how the virus isn’t just affecting old people.

“Whatever the president’s motivations were for saying what he said, he never publicly said or acted on what he knew. And even as the outbreak grew, he kept sounding the alarm privately about the virus he said publicly would just magically disappear.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]