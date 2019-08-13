CNN’s Anderson Cooper tonight opened his show ripping President Donald Trump for his comments today regarding his own “conspiracy-mongering” about Jeffrey Epstein‘s death.

Trump retweeted a “#ClintonBodyCount” tweet going around after the news of Epstein’s suicide came out, and there’s been widespread criticism.

The president today said he shared a tweet from a “highly-respected conservative pundit” and “a big Trump fan,” saying, “That was a retweet. That wasn’t from me. That was from him. He’s a man who is half followers, a lot of followers, and he’s respected… The retweet, which is what it was, a retweet was from somebody that’s a very conservative pundit so I think it was fine.”

“Is it just me or does the current president of the United States have a lot of time on his hands?” Cooper opened by asking.

“Apparently he doesn’t have either the courage or the imagination to come up with this sleazy unfounded conspiracy theory on his own,” he continued, “so instead, he takes the time to retweet the sleazy unfounded tweet.”

And he called it ridiculous for the president to act like “because someone has half a million Twitter followers, they are respected or they’re legitimate,” let alone dismissing his sharing of a conspiracy theory with “that was a retweet.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

