Anderson Cooper Dings Jim Jordan: ‘Not Sure That Shame or Embarrassment Is… Something That He Feels a Lot Of’

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) confirmed that the congressman forwarded a text message to Trump White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows on January 5th. That text outlined a fringe legal theory authored by former justice department official Joseph Schmitz, who outlined how he believed the 2020 presidential election results could be nullified.

Congress certified the results the next day, after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

The text was read during a hearing of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Anderson Cooper addressed the text and asked CNN’s Jim Acosta if the fact that Jordan had forwarded it rather than authored it made it “any less egregious.”

No,” said Acosta. “There’s no putting lipstick on this pig, Anderson. Keep in mind, Jordan was one of Kevin McCarthy’s [failed] picks for the January 6th committee. So can you imagine the embarrassment that would’ve been on Jim Jordan’s face when they started reading texts, and then looked over at Jim Jordan and said, ‘Oh, by the way, I think that was your text. I mean, we are starting to get into the–”

“I’m not sure that shame or embarrassment is any–is something that he feels a lot of,” Cooper interrupted.

“Well, yeah,” Acosta replied. “This is turning into the Spider-man meme where you got two guys dressed up at Spider-man pointing at one another saying, ‘No, you’re the fraudster.’ This is getting to be almost comical.”

Acosta then claimed that there was “a vast conspiracy involving Trump, involving people working under Trump” that culminated in the storming of the Capitol. He suggested some members of Congress may have violated federal law.

“Now, that goes way beyond what we have talked about up until this point in terms of getting to the bottom of January 6th and getting the truth out there, and so on,” he said. “What we’re talking about potentially a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. And I think that is why you have a lot Republican members up on Capitol Hill right now, I think, quaking in their boots.”

Watch above via CNN.

