The fact that — as of this posting — we still have no results from Iowa has been driving many in the political media crazy tonight, especially on the cable news networks scrambling to fill airtime trying to find out what’s going on.

Iowa precinct captain Shawn Sebastian spoke to Wolf Blitzer tonight about the delay, saying he has been “on hold for over an hour with the Iowa Democratic party” to find out.

“We’ve been recommended to call into the hotline, and the hotline has not been responsive,” he said.

And then, in a moment you absolutely have to see to believe, someone picked up his call in the middle of the live CNN interview, and when he tried to report the results, THEY HUNG UP ON HIM.

No, seriously. You can hear someone answering Sebastian’s call, him trying to go back to the call, and finally him wistfully telling Blitzer the bad news.

Oh, and then Sebastian appeared on MSNBC a bit later to explain what happened and to confirm he is still on hold.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]