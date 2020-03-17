David Axelrod, former Obama senior adviser and current CNN senior political commentator, said as results came in from the Florida primary that there’s no question how the Democratic race is going to end.

Axelrod told Anderson Cooper, “We know how this race is going to end now, we just don’t know when. And Bernie Sanders will have a lot to say about that.”

He said there’s a lot for Sanders to consider, especially whether it “benefit[s] the project of defeating Trump for him to stay in this race simply to make a statement or is in time to consolidate around Biden.”

As of this posting Biden continues to lead Sanders in delegates, winning Florida and Illinois so far.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]