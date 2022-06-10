Bernie Sanders and Lindsey Graham to Square Off on Socialism, Capitalism in Fox News Debate: ‘Not Going to Have a Food Fight’

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be squaring off in a debate that will stream on Fox Nation.

The upcoming event is part of a set of “Oxford-style” debates under the banner The Senate Project. Graham and Sanders’ debate will be moderated by Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

The Senate Project was launched by the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation, and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, according to a Fox News press release announcing the debate.

Bruce A. Percelay, chairman of the board of the Kennedy Institute where the event will be held, said the Senate Project was launched with the hope that “compromise” between parties can be shown to a deeply divided nation.

“We initiated this idea in response to what is the most serious division in this country in decades,” he said in the debate’s announcement. “It is our hope that this effort will help demonstrate that compromise in the U.S. Senate is actually possible.”

Speaking with Baier on Thursday, Graham previewed the debate, saying despite the vast differences in opinion between him and Sanders, “I like Bernie.”

“We’re going to see what capitalism and socialism looks like in a debate forum. We are not going to have a food fight, but we’re going to have real serious disagreements,” the senator said.

The hour-long discussion will give the senators a chance to tackle some of today’s biggest issues, and Graham said he hopes he and Sanders find some “common ground.”

“Bernie is about as far as left as can you get and I think I’m a solid conservative. You may be surprised and I might be surprised there may be some common ground. We won’t know until we talk. What is missing in politics is a chance to sit down and talk,” he told Baier.

The debate will take place in a replica of the Senate Chamber at the Kennedy Institute. It will air at noon on Monday, June 13 on Fox Nation.

