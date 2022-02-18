President Joe Biden said at Friday’s press conference on Ukraine that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided he will invade Ukraine, but does not believe he will use nuclear weapons.

Russian forces amassed on Ukraine’s border approached 200,000 at the end of this week, the Washington Post reported.

While Putin had earlier in the week stated he was pulling back troops, U.S. intelligence analysts said that Russia was in fact adding more personnel and that they believed an attack is imminent.

Biden updated the country on the matter Friday and took multiple questions from reporters following brief remarks.

Biden was asked, “Do you have any indication about whether president pun has made a decision on whether to invade, do you feel confident that he hasn’t made that decision already?”

The president responded, “As of this moment, I am convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that.”

Moments later, the president was asked, “President Putin is going to oversee some nuclear drills this weekend, how do you see that happening, What is your reaction to that?” Biden replied:

Well, I don’t think he is remotely contemplating using nuclear weapons. But I do think, I think he is focused on trying convince the world that he has the ability to change the dynamics in Europe in a way that he cannot. But I don’t — how much of it is a cover for just saying, we’re doing exercises, and there is more than that, I just can’t — it is hard to read his mind.

To end the presser, a reporter yelled, “To be clear, you are convinced that President Putin is going to invade Ukraine, is that what you just said a few moments ago?”

Biden concluded, “Yes, I did. Yes.”

Watch above, via CNN.

