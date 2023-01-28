Bill Maher Calls Out Environmentalist Celebs, Politicians for Flying Private Jets, Admits He Does Too: ‘I Can’t Take Being a Hypocrite’

Bill Maher blasted environmentalist celebrities and politicians using private jets as hypocrisy, but also admitted he does too, comparing the experience to heroin.

In the closing segment of Real Time with Bill Maher, the HBO host showed a collage of photos of celebrities and politicians enjoying private jet trips, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Maher admitted to flying private himself, noting recent debacles at airports over the holidays as a perfect example of why to skip them if you can. The comedian did take issue with those preaching for others to do one thing, while they do another though.

“All the environmentalists of Hollywood and Washington do it. Their position on climate change is ‘We must do more to stop pouring carbon into the air, except for me when I wanted to go somewhere and then I take a private jet,'” Maher joked. “It turns out there is one thing in this world that is completely impossible to resist, and this is it. It’s like heroin. If you do it once, you’ll never stop.”

The comedian also at one point honed in on climate czar John Kerry using a private jet, saying it’s “like if the secretary of Homeland Security smuggled drugs in his butt.”

“People take jets to environmental conferences! If you could run TED Talks on hypocrisy, you wouldn’t need coal. Look, sorry, not sorry. I tried to do my part to the environment. I never had kids, the one thing worse for the planet than private jets,” he said.

Maher did call for “something serious” to be done about the environment, but recalled he’d suffered through a first generation Prius and Tesla in the hopes of inspiring others to do the same only to find no one did. The comedian declared those cars “sucked.”

“Everyone else is full of shit and I’m done being full of shit,” he said. “I can take being a bad environmentalist because almost all of us are, but I can’t take being a hypocrite.”

Watch above via HBO.

