The Five’s Dana Perino audibly groaned off-camera after Jeanine Pirro speculated presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden might not be on the ticket come Election Day. The comments also prompted a rebuke from Bret Baier who reiterated Biden “will be the nominee next week.”

After Biden and his new running mate Kamala Harris finished up their speech together Wednesday afternoon, Jesse Watters asked Pirro, “I think half the Democrats polled don’t even believe Joe Biden is going to finish the first term if he’s elected. What does that tell you about Harris as a pick for vice president?”

“Well, I have a lot of thoughts,” Pirro said. “The first thought I have is for some reason I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn’t going to be on the ticket. I have a sense that something is going to happen before the election and he’s not even going to be on the ticket, so don’t even ask me if he’s going to make four years.”

The comments seemed to surprised the rest of the panel. Fox host Dana Perino could be heard saying “Oh man” as Pirro finished her thought. Pirro continued railing against Biden and Harris for attacking President Donald Trump over his Covid-19 response and the economy before Baier chimed in. On Tuesday night, Pirro had floated another baseless theory that someone else other than Biden had picked Harris to be the vice presidential nominee.

“Let me say I respect Judge Jeanine’s opinions and her fiery passions about things,” Baier said a few minutes later. “Last night was the last Democratic primary, Connecticut, where 60 delegates went to Joe Biden. So he is going to be the nominee and next week we will see the official nomination. You’re saying he doesn’t make it all the way. The bumper stickers are already printed. It is Biden-Harris. He is going to be the nominee next week.”

“I just want to say something,” Pirro said, clarifying her statement. “Look, I wish him all good health, that’s not what I’m talking about. He’s got the numbers, but things are so crazy right now, I don’t know what’s happening in the Democrat Party and hat’s all I’m saying. I hope he lives forever, that’s not my point. I know he’s got the numbers.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

