Brian Kilmeade Blasts Biden Skipping Papua New Guinea Visit Over Debt Ceiling Deal: ‘They’d Given Everyone the Day Off!’

Brian Kilmeade was confused and angry that President Joe Biden skipped visiting Papua New Guinea and prioritized negotiating the debt ceiling with the House GOP.

Over the weekend, news broke that the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy brokered a deal that has yet to pass a vote in Congress. Biden cut short a planned trip to Asian-Pacific nations in mid-May and returned to the nation’s capital to help negotiate a resolution to the looming fiscal disaster of the US government effectively defaulting on its debts because the debt ceiling needed to be raised.

“I understand delegating authority,” Kilmeade said. “But if you were going to delegate all the negotiations, why did he not go to Australia? Zoom in to the call because you didn’t do anything. You went to Camp David.”

“Why did you not go to Papua New Guinea, which doesn’t sound like a big deal, but strategically to check China? We were going to be he was going to be the first president to visit there,” Kilmeade continued. “They had given everybody a day off from work in school. They painted the place red, white, and blue, and we were going to have a foothold there militarily. And if he wasn’t going to do anything hands-on, why did he not just finish the trip out, guys?”

“It’s all about optics. He had to look like he was doing something,” Steve Doocy said, adding, “Yeah, maybe he was out of gas.”

It’s not difficult to imagine a parallel universe in which Biden opted to stay on his Asian-Pacific tour while debt ceiling negotiations were ongoing and getting absolutely raked over the coals for placing Papua New Guinean diplomacy over crating the US economy.

And nearly the very minute this bit of programming was occurring on Fox News, Morning Joe was lauding the “grown-ups” for agreeing to a deal compromise and mocking cable news’s naysayer class of punditry that seeks only to complain and divide.

Watch above via Fox News.

