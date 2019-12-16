2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina apparently supports impeaching President Donald Trump … but still may vote to re-elect him come 2020.

“I think it is vital that he be impeached,” Fiorina told CNN anchor Poppy Harlow on her podcast Boss Files, saying she believes Trump’s actions merit impeachment because they are “destructive to the republic.”

“Some of this conduct, like publicly berating a decorated war veteran who shows up in response to a lawfully issued subpoena of Congress, I think that conduct is not just unbecoming, I think it’s destructive to our republic,” she said.

“I think he is going to be impeached and I think he won’t be removed from office,” Fiorina said. “Whether he’s removed this close to an election, I don’t know.”

However, Fiorina went on to say that she may possibly vote for Trump in 2020, even after impeachment.

“Honestly, it depends who the Democrats put up and I won’t go any further than that. For me, character matters. Character is destiny for a party, for a nation, for a president. Conduct matters,” Fiorina said.

The former Hewlett-Packard CEO said she voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but has been “bitterly disappointed.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]