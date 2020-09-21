comScore

Chris Matthews Lauds Trump’s Tribute to RBG as ‘True Presidential Behavior,’ Promptly Gets Blitzed

By Charlie NashSep 21st, 2020, 2:31 pm

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews received backlash for praising President Donald Trump’s “true presidential behavior” in his comments following Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

“Trump is right to show respect for RBG. True presidential behavior. Far too rare,” Matthews tweeted on Monday.

Trump reacted on camera, Friday, to the death of Ginsburg — declaring, “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman… I’m sad to hear that,” though rejected on Monday the claims that Ginsburg’s “dying wish” was to be replaced on the Supreme Court by another president.

Matthews’ former MSNBC colleague Keith Olbermann ripped the tweet, commenting, “Every day. Every day, I had to go through this.”

The View co-host Joy Behar also weighed in.

