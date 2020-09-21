Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews received backlash for praising President Donald Trump’s “true presidential behavior” in his comments following Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

“Trump is right to show respect for RBG. True presidential behavior. Far too rare,” Matthews tweeted on Monday.

Trump is right to show respect for RBG. True presidential behavior. Far too rare. — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) September 21, 2020

Trump reacted on camera, Friday, to the death of Ginsburg — declaring, “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman… I’m sad to hear that,” though rejected on Monday the claims that Ginsburg’s “dying wish” was to be replaced on the Supreme Court by another president.

Matthews’ former MSNBC colleague Keith Olbermann ripped the tweet, commenting, “Every day. Every day, I had to go through this.”

Every day. Every day, I had to go through this. https://t.co/dj1eA9x578 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 21, 2020

I mean, anybody else see him on “Mission Accomplished” night? I had to, I was co-anchoring. 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/dj1eA9x578 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 21, 2020

The View co-host Joy Behar also weighed in.

Oh big deal. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) September 21, 2020

He said her dying wish is a forgery on national television today https://t.co/idLAV2GHj9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020

This morning he … floated a baseless conspiracy theory … about her dying wish. https://t.co/WOUrfKDefJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 21, 2020

When you’re desperate to be even more of a joke than you already are. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 21, 2020

I’m just here for the ratio but as long as I have the mike here’s a quick question, Chris: Are you fucking high? — Ed Bott (@edbott) September 21, 2020

any chance you saw the news this morning? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 21, 2020

oh. you must not have been watching the news … https://t.co/X8ZL3Dbf7m — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) September 21, 2020

