‘Chuck Todd Thinks He’s Leaving Too Soon!’ Fox’s Jesse Watters Dunks on Meet the Press Shakeup

Jesse Watters mocked Chuck Todd the day after the Meet the Press host announced he will be departing the program by the end of the summer. Todd will remain at NBC News as its chief political analyst.

“I have a personal announcement,” Todd told viewers on Sunday. “While today is not my final show, this is going to be my final summer here on Meet the Press… The key to the survival of any of these media entities including here at Meet the Press is for leaders not to overstay their welcome. I’d rather leave a little bit too soon than stay a tad bit too long.”

On Monday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters aired Todd’s comments and found them hilarious.

“Chuck Todd thinks he’s leaving too soon!” he exclaimed while laughing. “Oh man, imagine if Chuck Todd’s guests came on this show. It would change the course of the country. ‘Hey, senator, why do you want men changing in your daughters’ locker rooms?’ ‘Mr. Secretary, do you drive an electric car?’ ‘Mr. President, why do you keep calling everybody racist?'”

The Fox News host said Todd made his show a “safe space for the most powerful people in America.” He then aired footage of the late Tim Russert asking then-President George W. Bush and John Kerry about their membership in the secretive Skull and Bones society on the show in 2004.

“Meet the Press used to cover what Chuck Todd today would call a conspiracy theory,” Watters continued. “Do you think Chuck would ask Kerry a secret society question? Chuck Todd doesn’t even know Hunter’s laptop is real.”

