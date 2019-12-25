Anchor Kate Bolduan, filling in for Brooke Baldwin on CNN Newsroom Christmas day, asked her panel about the idea, from a Washington Post op-ed, that Democrats should embrace the idea of Republicans to bringing in whatever witnesses they want in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Bolduan’s panelists were not impressed with the idea.

The NBC Think article, which Bolduan described as dealing with “the chess game of strategy” playing out with the trial, argues that “Democrats should welcome everyone, from Hunter Biden, to former Democratic National Committee staffer Alexandra Chalupa, who Trump and the White House claim was central to a conspiracy around Ukraine and the 2016 elections.”

“There is no real downside” for Sen. Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, writes Eric Schmeltzer, former press secretary for Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Bolduan first turned to former RNC communications director Doug Heye, who disputed the “chess game” characterization Bolduan offered.

“Donald Trump doesn’t play chess, he plays checkers,” said Heye, arguing that Trump’s straightforward and simple approach can give him the advantage. “He’s making very simple moves, very simple decisions.”

Bolduan then asked CNN political analyst Josh Rogin if Democrats think they have “nothing to lose” by embracing the idea of the White House bringing in all sort of witnesses that they want.

“Listen, I don’t think Trump is playing chess or checkers, I think he’s playing Hungry Hungry Hippos,” said Rogin. “I get why the President wants a circus, right? A circus is a circus. It’s good for him, everyone gets confused, we end up talking about Hunter Biden.”

“That’s not good for the Democrats. There’s no way that’s good for the Democrats. They should not want that,” Rogin continued. “They’re calling for real witnesses, right. We’re going to have a trial of the president where the five people who actually know what happened will never be hard from? Does that make any sense?”

“Once we start going off to Hunter Biden, what’s next? The Crowd Strike guy, Diamond and Silk? You know, like, it’s going to be just a–crazy,” he said.

