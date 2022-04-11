CNN data analyst Harry Enten ripped White House claims President Joe Biden’s poll numbers on the economy are plunging because of bad “messaging,” and not because of record prices.

Enten joined The Lead with Jake Tapper, ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price index report, which is projected to deliver more bad news for an administration plagued by multiple crises.

Multiple polls have shown, that despite strong jobs numbers, high prices have Americans feeling bearish about the economy.

Asked by Tapper to break down the situation, Enten stated the state of the economy is confusing to some. He explained people are not buying attempts to paint a rosy picture to help the Biden administration.

The White House and its surrogates have made it a point to blame high prices at stores and gas pumps on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If you look at the unemployment rate, it is below 4%,” Enten said. “We’re going back to an unemployment rate that’s lower than since before the pandemic began.”

“It’s pretty easy to get a job, but it might be hard to buy something,” he also noted.

On whether Americans feel the state of the economy is “good or bad,” he told Tapper a recent CBS News poll showed a mere 31% answered “good.”

“And even among Democrats, in the poll, only about 50% said it was good,” he added. “So most Americans think the economy is in bad shape.”

Asked by Tapper what is behind Americans’ belief that the economy is in bad shape, Enten dismissed the idea consumer sentiment is bogged down by poor “messaging.” from the White House. Enten said:

I think there is the idea, “Oh, the White House is just losing the messaging war. If only they knew how good the job situation was.” But if you ask Americans, why do you think the economy is bad, it’s inflation. The voters know exactly what’s going on. They’re not stupid. 86% say inflation. Only 17% say unemployment, if they believe the economy is in bad shape.

Ahead of the release of Tuesday’s CPI report, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday she expects more bad news. She also attempted to get ahead of the report by blaming Putin.

“We expect March CPI headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated due to Putin’s price hike,” she said.

