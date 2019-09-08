CNN national security analyst Samantha Vinograd criticized President Donald Trump for revealing plans for secret talks with the Taliban, noting it defeats the purpose of sensitive peace talks.

“We shouldn’t even be talking about this right now,” Vinograd told CNN anchor Fredricka Whitfield Sunday. “In the sense I worked under President [Barack] Obama, I was involved in setting up secret negotiations with the Taliban and other unsavory characters. There’s a reason they’re kept secret.

“It’s so this doesn’t play out in the court of public opinion while there’s important details to hammer out, while you give both sides room to try to negotiate to come back to the table,” she said.

“How much has he undermined the potential of any other upcoming talks?” Whitfield asked.

“I think the door to rescheduling this meeting is open,” Vinograd said. “The Taliban seemingly wants to get back to the negotiating table. Their statements have been relatively measured for the Taliban. The question now is not what Donald Trump is tweeting but what’s happening behind the scenes between negotiators.”

Vinograd said Trump was right to talk to the Taliban, and dictators like Kim Jong Un but criticized him actually inviting them to the U.S.

“I never thought I would agree with Liz Cheney, but when she said the Taliban should never set foot on Camp David, she’s right. He’s right to talk to the Taliban and Kim Jong-Un if they are credible, but he doesn’t need to overdo it and invite the terrorists to Camp David,” Vinograd said.

Watch above, via CNN.

