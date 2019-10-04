Anchor Jim Sciutto reported that CNN reached out to more than 60 congressional Republicans for comment on President Donald Trump asking China to investigate Joe Biden – but only got one response.

“In the last 24 hours, CNN reached out to more than 60 Republicans lawmakers in the Senate and house to ask them a very simple question: did the president go too far to stand on the White House lawn and call on a China, an authoritarian country with no credible rule of law to investigate a political opponent?” Sciutto told his panel on CNN Newsroom Friday.

“And we got silence,” Sciutto noted, displaying a list of all GOP lawmakers CNN reached out to for comment. He also noted that GOP Rep. Will Hurd did come on to CNN to say Trump’s request was “terrible.”

“Why isn’t it simple to say the U.S. President shouldn’t reach out to an authoritarian country to investigate an American?” Sciutto asked CNN’s Dana Bash.

“It should be,” Bash responded. “But you’re not a member of Congress with a very large Republican base who love the president and believe he can do no wrong. But it shouldn’t be that hard.”

Yesterday, Trump publicly called on China to investigate political opponent Biden amid an impeachment inquiry over his asking of Ukraine to investigate Biden in a private conversation.

