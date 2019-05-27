CNN National Security Analyst Wonders Just ‘How Many Despots are on the Trump 2020 Reelect Campaign at This Point?’

President Trump has continued to make news from Japan about Joe Biden and Kim Jong Un, somehow. On Monday’s New Day on CNN, while discussing the story the President won’t let die, CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd pondered how many “despots” are on the Trump train, exactly.

Co-host Alisyn Camerota asked Vinograd how Biden might respond to the inexplicably ongoing series of comments from Trump, and Vinograd replied that Biden is “busy focusing on campaign messages on doesn’t need to focus on Donald Trump.”

“But how many despots are on the Trump 2020 reelect campaign at this point, right?” said Vinograd. “I mean you have Kim Jong Un criticizing President Trump’s political rivals, you have Vladimir Putin criticizing Democrats. Let’s just wait for him to say something about Joe Biden.”

“And it’s all pretty clear why they’re doing it,” she continued. “These despots are trying to manipulate President Trump by criticizing his rivals because they want him in the Oval Office from 2020 onward. He’s been pretty good for them!”

“Russia is misbehaving globally. Kim Jong Un is making more weapons, making more friends. I think Kim Jong Un wants to ride the Trump train all the way through 2020 because it is so good for Kim Jong Un to have Trump in the Oval Office,” she said.

Co-host John Avlon added that it’s not a sentiment you’ll see on a bumper sticker soon.

