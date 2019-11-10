CNN’s Brian Stelter today brought up the mentions of Sean Hannity in two testimonies in the impeachment inquiry released this last week,

First, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified that she was told someone in the State Department called the Fox News host with respect to the allegations against her — some of which came up on Hannity’s program. Then, George Kent testified he was aware that someone at State reached out to Hannity and said “if there was no proof of the allegations, that he should stop covering them.”

Hannity has denied he ever spoke to anyone at the State Department about Yovanovitch and said last week, “I STRONGLY ADVISE ALL OF YOU TO STOP LYING ABOUT ME.”

Stelter said the testimony shows how people like Hannity “have played this role as shadow foreign policy advisers for Trump.”

“Hannity, working with Rudy Giuliani, working with John Solomon, formerly of The Hill, all these guys were starting this conspiracy theory,” he added.

Tara Dowdell said Hannity’s “functioning as a de facto advisor” and a “chief spokesperson” for the White House.

“Any time Trump has an issue with something, Hannity goes on the attack,’ she said, noting Hannity’s recent swipe at Fox News’ polling.

Max Boot said Hannity’s more than an advisor, he’s the “de facto minister of propaganda.” “The way he and others like Tucker Carlson operate has erased all the lines between what’s the media and what’s the government,” he said.

Jess McIntosh went back to the mentions of Hannity in the testimonies, expressing particular shock at the idea that someone at the State Department called him.

“It just threw into really high relief that hannity and Rudy Giuliani have been operating as unelected, un-appointed foreign policy executors for our country, which is deeply disturbing.”

