CNN’s Brianna Keilar Goes Off on Nikki Haley for Blasting ‘Anti-Trump Media’: She’s Had it ‘All the Ways Since January 6′

Unimpressed by former Gov. Nikki Haley’s (R-SC) flip-flopping take on Donald Trump, CNN’s Brianna Keilar went off on the governor for “having it all the ways since January 6” — specifically lambasting her recent Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Before the WSJ column was published on Wednesday, Haley condemned Trump in a Politico profile following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, writing, “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

In the same profile, Politico’s Tim Alberta wrote that Haley’s “distaste” for Trump “is now secret,” adding, “But neither is her goal of becoming president. For the past five years, she has struck a delicate balance, and she had done so better than other members of her party. Her vicious criticisms of Trump never came back to bite her, nor did her public silence in the face of his manifest abuses. But the era of having it both ways is over.”

In an indirect response to the profile, Haley blasted “the anti-Trump media” for attempting to “divide Republicans.”

“Haley says the media wants to stoke a Republican civil war,” Keilar said addressing the topic. “Stoke it how? By telling Americans that it’s happening?”

The host then went on to note that 7 Republicans voted to convict Trump while others tried to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for going against the former president.

“There is a Civil War. The GOP is eating it’s own. Casting out good people as it kowtows to conspiracy theorists, and the media ignoring that it’s happening wont make Mitt Romney and Josh Hawley somehow agree on the existential questions facing their party,” Keilar said.

The anchor then faulted Haley for “trying to have it both ways”, noting that in the WSJ op-ed, she praises several of Trump’s policies as “outstanding,” while also calling his actions since the 2020 election “wrong,” adding, “That’s not a contradiction, it’s common sense.”

“She says having it both ways is the only way forward for the party when, in fact, she’s been having it all the ways since January 6,” Keilar said.

The host later condemned Haley for claiming Trump truly thought the election was stolen, calling the whole notion “ridiculous.”

“He was and is making it up. It’s all a lie. He knows it because the courts told him, voters told him, reality told him over and over and over again,” Keilar continued. “His team and his allies lost nearly 60 cases having to do with the election, so yeah, he knows it. He just doesn’t care.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]