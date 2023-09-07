CNN’s Inside Politics anchor Dana Bash opened Thursday’s show with a brutal assessment of President Biden following a damning CNN poll that just came out.

Bash flatly said that she had “no way to spin this” before asserting, “Americans are deeply unhappy with Joe Biden.”

The CNN Poll does show a pretty dire situation for the sitting president. However, the general election is still over a year away, and he remains unchallenged by any other potential Democratic candidates as is almost always the case with incumbent presidents running for reelection.

The CNN story is titled “Biden faces negative job ratings and concerns about his age as he gears up for 2024” and opens with:

President Joe Biden faces continued headwinds from broadly negative job ratings overall, widespread concerns about his age and decreased confidence among Democratic-aligned voters, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. There is no clear leader in a potential rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump, who is widely ahead in the GOP primary. And nearly half of registered voters (46%) say that any Republican presidential nominee would be a better choice than Biden in 2024. Meanwhile, hypothetical matchups also suggest there would be no clear leader should Biden face one of the other major GOP contenders, with one notable exception: Biden runs behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Bash noted, “our new poll has important new takeaways about 2024. There is deep-rooted dissatisfaction with the incumbent and the direction he is taking the country. There are even deeper doubts about if Mr. Biden is up to the job again.” She then introduced CNN Political analyst David Chalian, who added that the new poll “is setting off alarm bells inside the Biden campaign in the White House. Overall, his approval rating is down now at 39% approve. So more than six in ten Americans disapprove of the job he’s doing. ”

As previously reported, even 67% of polled Democrats currently believe that another candidate should run in 2024 instead of Biden.

