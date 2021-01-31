CNN’s Dana Bash spoke Sunday with Senator Rob Portman (R- OH), who recently announced his retirement, about the ongoing negotiations over covid relief and on his voting with the vast majority of Republican senators on the issue of the constitutionality of a impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump.

“Do you consider Trump’s actions leading up to and on January 6th to be impeachable conduct? Yes or no?” Bash asked.

Portman said the earlier vote was “not about dismissing the trial” but about “discussing the constitutionality.”

He added, “I have said with regard to the president’s comments that day that they were partly responsible for what happened, for the horrible violence that occurred on Capitol Hill. I’ve also said that what he did was wrong and inexcusable. I’ve used the word inexcusable because that’s how I feel.”

Bash picked up on that to ask, “If you don’t vote yes, aren’t you excusing it? You say it’s inexcusable. If you don’t vote yes, one could argue you are doing just that, that you are excusing the behavior.”

“It can be inexcusable and yet not be subject to a conviction after a president has left office,” Portman responded.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]